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  • /Engineering marvel in fog: Vande Bharat Express glides across world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge in stunning monsoon video

Engineering marvel in fog: Vande Bharat Express glides across world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge in stunning monsoon video

Breathtaking video captures the Vande Bharat Express gliding through thick monsoon fog atop the world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
Engineering marvel in fog: Vande Bharat Express glides across world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge in stunning monsoon video
Image Credit: Vande Bharat Express glides across world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge in stunning monsoon video. (Instagram/@ashwini.vaishnaw)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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