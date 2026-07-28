Captivating footage of the sleek white Vande Bharat Express cruising through mist-wrapped Himalayan peaks on the world-famous Chenab Rail Bridge has taken social media by storm.
The viral video, filmed during the peak monsoon season in Jammu & Kashmir, captures the modern semi-high-speed train navigating the iconic arch bridge as thick clouds and fog envelop the valley, showcasing an extraordinary convergence of natural beauty and Indian engineering prowess.
Rising 359 meters (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River bed—making it 35 meters taller than Paris’s Eiffel Tower—the structure serves as the vital lifeline of the historic Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, designed to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India’s national rail network.
Constructing the steel-and-concrete arch bridge across the rugged terrain of the outer Himalayas posed unprecedented technical hurdles for Indian Railways engineers. Navigating unstable rock formations, steep gorges, volatile weather, and logistically complex transport routes required state-of-the-art construction methodologies.
Engineers relied heavily on 3D spatial modeling and satellite imagery to study the structural integrity of the main arch and support pillars. Satellite time-lapses from 2017 through 2025 document the step-by-step assembly of the massive arch above the roaring river.
Beyond its visual grandeur, the operationalisation of the Chenab Bridge and the deployment of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express mark a transformative milestone for Kashmir's socio-economic landscape.
By providing reliable, year-round rail transport that bypasses landslide-prone highways, the bridge is set to drive growth in local tourism, trade, agriculture, and employment opportunities across the northern region.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.