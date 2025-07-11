Enough Lies! NSA Ajit Doval Slams Global Media, Dares Critics After India-Pakistan Showdown

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday strongly responded to those questioning the military’s success during the conflict with Pakistan, targeting a section of critics within and outside the country that has been demanding proof of India’s gains and losses in the military operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces codenamed 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Operation was launched to avenge the gruesome terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 individuals were killed.

Doval's remarks came during an address at the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras, where he countered the doubts on the Armed Forces' performance during the recent conflict with Pakistan through social and mainstream media.

Among the allegations raised by critics were:

1. Whether any terrorists were killed in India’s strikes. Doval pointed out that videos of coffins belonging to Masood Azhar's family emerging from Pakistan served as grim confirmation.

2. Questions on the extent of damage to India’s Adampur Airbase from Pakistani missile attacks, which were addressed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally visited the site.

3. Claims that Pakistan had downed several Indian Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor, claim debunked by Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer of Rafale, which clarified that only one aircraft was damaged, and due to technical reasons, not enemy fire.

Rafale Equipped With GUARD-X Technology

Backing India’s claims further, a former US Air Force fighter pilot assessed the role of Rafale in Operation Sindoor and highlighted the use of GUARD-X pods, a special technology deployed by the Indian Air Force (IAF). These pods, attached by cable to Rafales mid-flight, emit identical signals to mimic the aircraft, confusing enemy radar. It was one such pod that Pakistan mistook for a downed Rafale, resulting in a premature claim of victory.

China Vs France On Rafale's Performance

But the story doesn’t end with Pakistan. The Rafale’s performance in Operation Sindoor reportedly triggered a wave of panic in China. French intelligence uncovered that Chinese embassies around the world were pushing propaganda to project Rafale as a weak aircraft.

Meanwhile, in Greece, four Chinese nationals, three men and a woman, were arrested near a military airbase. Their electronic devices were found to contain sensitive images and information on Greek Rafales, indicating a coordinated espionage attempt.

In a related development, the Chinese Air Force Chief visited Pakistan days ago. Initially presented as a bilateral cooperation meeting, Chinese state media later admitted that the visit was driven by a desire to understand India's strategy in Operation Sindoor.

Doval's Warning

Doval's remarks come as a stern warning to critics and remind of former Army Chief General J. J. Singh's statement, “We fight to win and win with a knockout, because there are no runners-up in war.”