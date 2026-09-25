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‘Ensure Gen Z voters are not enrolled’: Congress slams PM after report flags halt in young voter enrolments

The halt in the exercise could delay the routine inclusion of newly turned 18-year-old voters in the electoral rolls.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
‘Ensure Gen Z voters are not enrolled’: Congress slams PM after report flags halt in young voter enrolments
Image Credit: IANS

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‘Ensure Gen Z voters are not enrolled’: Congress slams PM after report flags halt in young voter enrolments
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