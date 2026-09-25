/‘Ensure Gen Z voters are not enrolled’: Congress slams PM after report flags halt in young voter enrolments

Further deepening the Election Commission of India controversy around dissent, a new issue has emerged over the Special Summary Revision (SSR), an exercise aimed at ensuring the inclusion of newly eligible 18-year-old voters in the electoral rolls.
The Economic Times report flagged a halt in the Special Summary Revision (SSR) since 2024. The exercise is normally carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) annually.
According to the Economic Times report, the regular SSR has not been conducted since the 2024 cycle. Meanwhile, the 2026–27 SSR, which is normally announced in May or June, has also not been announced, causing a delay in the routine process of updating voter lists and bringing newly eligible 18-year-olds onto the rolls.
Following the report, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being fearful of ‘Gen Z’ voters.
Taking to his X account, Ramesh said, “PM has ensured that the Special Summary Revisions of electoral rolls has been stopped since 2024 to ensure that Gen Z voters are not enrolled. This is a PM who fears the youth having dashed their hopes and aspirations.”
“(PM) is determined to snatch it away through underhand means,” added Jairam Ramesh.
This is a Tale of Two PMs— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 25, 2026
One PM got Parliament in its regular Winter Session in Dec 1988 to amend Article 326 of the Constitution to reduce the minimum age for voting from 21 years to 18 years. This was a PM who empowered the youth.
There is another PM who has ensured that the…
The Special Summary Revision (SSR) is a routine yearly process to update the electoral rolls and include the names of new 18-year-old voters.
Think of it as the Election Commission’s routine clean-up of the voter lists.
In this exercise, the authorities enrol people who have newly become eligible to vote, allow eligible citizens to apply to get on the rolls, fix mistakes in the existing lists, update personal details, sort out mismatches or discrepancies, refresh photographs and other information on the rolls, and invite the public to file claims or objections.
The usual sequence runs through these processes: preparatory work, publication of a draft electoral roll, a period for claims and objections, necessary corrections, and finally the publication of the revised electoral roll, which normally takes several months.
The Economic Times flagged that there is reported disagreement within the three-member Election Commission over whether the annual SSR should be conducted while the more intensive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is under way in some states.
The report comes after The Indian Express newspaper flagged dissent within the three-member Election Commission — Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The report further claimed that Sandhu and Joshi have been strongly advocating the resumption of the SSR, prompting the CEC to seek a legal opinion on whether the SSR was necessary while the SIR was being undertaken.
After receiving that legal advice, ET reported that the two Election Commissioners continued to maintain that the SSR should resume, citing the ECI’s own electoral-roll manual.
The halt in the exercise could delay the routine inclusion of newly turned 18-year-old voters in the electoral rolls.
Whether a regular Special Summary Revision (SSR) should continue while a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is under way depends largely on the electoral requirements of states where elections are due.
Under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, electoral rolls are required to be revised before every Assembly election or by-election.
According to a report in The New Indian Express, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that both SSR and SIR are conducted under Section 21(3) of the RP Act, 1950, and both are optional.
In practice, when an SIR is under way or has recently been completed in some states, the ECI generally puts a nationwide or blanket SSR on hold.
The last nationwide SSR was conducted in 2024, followed by the SIR exercise in Bihar.
However, even if an SIR affects the regular annual revision schedule, the ECI can still order targeted SSRs in states where Assembly elections are approaching.
This is important because the revision allows the ECI to set a fresh qualifying date and ensure that people who have recently turned 18 can be added to the electoral rolls before polling. This is particularly relevant for poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand.
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