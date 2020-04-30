Ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, no separate passes needed: MHA tells states

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday clarified that no separate passes are required for inter-state movement of trucks, those carrying goods or returning after delivery, during the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown and a valid licence of the driver is enough.

Asking states and Union Territories to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there have been reports that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist upon separate passes.

MHA to States:

Ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, incl empty trucks. Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country.

This is essential to maintain supply chain of goods & services in the country.#COVID19 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/zpLXiLKK2a — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 30, 2020

Bhalla asked states to allow movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the drivers carrying valid driving licences.

An empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or after pick up of goods, he added. He said as per the guidelines issued by the home ministry no separate passes are required for the movement of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks.

This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus outbreak. "Accordingly, all states and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the instructions so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks is allowed without any hindrance," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order said.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the MHA directed states, "Ensure free movement of trucks/goods carriers, incl empty trucks. Local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country. This is essential to maintain the supply chain of goods & services in the country."

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for a period of 21 days from March 25-April 14 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was later further extended till May 3.