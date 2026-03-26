Ensuring free, life-saving treatment through Sehat Card reflects our commitment to protecting every citizen: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has informed that marking one of the highest claims facilitated under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to date, a Rs 4 lakh life-saving surgery was delivered cashless, reflecting the scale and on-ground effectiveness of the Bhagwant Mann Government’s healthcare system.

The beneficiary, Sukhpal Kaur, a 37 year old resident of Chandigarh, was admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh after being diagnosed with a critical aortic dissection, a serious cardio-thoracic and vascular condition requiring immediate surgical intervention. The procedure, along with hospitalisation and specialised care, was estimated to cost nearly ?4 lakh, an amount that would have been extremely difficult for the family to arrange at short notice.

With the Sehat Card verified at the hospital, the treatment began without delay. The entire procedure was carried out cashless under the scheme’s coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

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A family member said, “Everything happened very quickly. We were told the condition was serious and required immediate surgery. Arranging such a large amount instantly would not have been possible. The Sehat Card ensured treatment started without delay.”

Highlighting the clinical aspect of the case, Dr. Sachin Mahajan, PGIMER Chandigarh, said, “Aortic dissection is a critical condition that requires immediate surgical intervention. In such cases, even a short delay can significantly increase risk. Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, once the Sehat Card was verified, we are able to proceed without waiting for financial clearances. This ensures timely and uninterrupted treatment in high-risk cardiac cases.”

Reinforcing the government’s approach, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Punjab, Dr. Balbir Singh said, “Being able to save a precious life in a critical moment like that of Sukhpal Kaur brings immense satisfaction. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is making a real ground impact where families are able to access immediate treatment without the stress of arranging funds.”

With lakhs of families already covered and high-value treatments being delivered across the state, the scheme continues to strengthen healthcare access across Punjab.

The Punjab Government continues to encourage residents to enrol for the Sehat Card at designated centres to avail cashless treatment benefits under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.