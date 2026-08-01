/‘Ensuring no discrimination in education,’ says PM Modi in K’taka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there should be no discrimination in education and opportunities. During the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre- Viveka Smaraka in Karnataka’s Mysuru, PM Modi said that it is the nation’s vision to ensure that there is no discrimination in education or opportunities.
During the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, Viveka Smaraka, PM Modi said, “Swami Vivekananda considered equality to be just as crucial as education for the upliftment of the nation. Ensuring there is no discrimination in education or opportunities has now become the nation's vision... Facilities are now available to pursue studies in fields like medicine and engineering in one's mother tongue. This is helping to curb discrimination in opportunities based on language.”
The Viveka Smaraka, constructed and managed by Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, boasts modern facilities including a 650-seat amphitheatre, an immersive experience museum, a yoga and meditation hall, a library, and study centres for competitive exam preparation.
Built in honour of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, the centre stands on the historic site in Mysuru where Swamiji stayed in 1892. It was here that he first resolved to attend the 1893 World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.
Recalling his enduring connection with the Ramakrishna Order, Modi said, “You all know where my journey began and where I stand today; the Ramakrishna Mission has made a very significant contribution to it. Three months ago, I visited Belur Math in Howrah and had the privilege of satsang with the revered saints. Today, in Mysuru, I once again had the opportunity to meet the saints of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, my brother disciples, and seek their blessings.”
Highlighting Mysuru’s rich heritage, the Prime Minister added, “Mysuru has long been a centre of India’s eternal cultural consciousness. Its temples, traditions, festivals like Dussehra, grand palaces, music, and literature embody India’s glorious legacy.
It is heartening that the city has preserved and enriched this heritage. The memories of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Swami Vivekananda form a vital part of Mysuru’s cultural legacy.
The journey of an ordinary person becoming an extraordinary personality does not happen overnight. It demands countless trials, rigorous spiritual discipline, penance, and sacrifice. The world notices great souls only after their success, but very few recognise them during their periods of struggle and inner preparation.”
This youth-oriented cultural institution seeks to nurture behavioural excellence, higher values, and essential life skills, empowering the younger generation for both material progress and spiritual growth while advancing Swami Vivekananda’s vision of nation-building.
(with ANI input)
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