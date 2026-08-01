/‘Ensuring no discrimination in education,’ says PM Modi in K’taka

Highlighting Mysuru’s rich heritage, the Prime Minister added, “Mysuru has long been a centre of India’s eternal cultural consciousness. Its temples, traditions, festivals like Dussehra, grand palaces, music, and literature embody India’s glorious legacy.

It is heartening that the city has preserved and enriched this heritage. The memories of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Swami Vivekananda form a vital part of Mysuru’s cultural legacy.

The journey of an ordinary person becoming an extraordinary personality does not happen overnight. It demands countless trials, rigorous spiritual discipline, penance, and sacrifice. The world notices great souls only after their success, but very few recognise them during their periods of struggle and inner preparation.”