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‘Ensuring no discrimination in education,’ says PM Modi in K’taka

During the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, Viveka Smaraka, PM Modi said, “Swami Vivekananda considered equality to be just as crucial as education for the upliftment of the nation. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 06:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
‘Ensuring no discrimination in education,’ says PM Modi in K’taka
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka (IANS)

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‘Ensuring no discrimination in education,’ says PM Modi in K’taka
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