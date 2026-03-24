'Ensuring Strait of Hormuz remains open, accessible is essential': PM Modi after talks with Trump

United States President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening in their first phone call since the US-Israel war on Iran began on 28 February, a conversation that centred on the Middle East crisis and the fate of a waterway that India depends on for nearly half its crude oil imports.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

PM Modi, speaking after the call, said the exchange had been useful. "India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest," he said. "Ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure, and accessible is essential for the world. We agreed to stay in touch for efforts towards peace and stability."

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Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2026

The call came a day after Trump claimed the US had held very good and productive conversations with Tehran regarding a total resolution of hostilities, and announced a five-day postponement of all planned American strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure to allow negotiations to proceed.

The announcement briefly raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has raged since 28 February and sent benchmark Brent crude prices well past $100 a barrel, a threshold that has rattled energy markets and supply chains across the world.

Hours before the Trump call, Modi had told Parliament that the war had triggered a severe energy crisis. The conflict had disrupted the supply of fuel, gas and fertilisers, all of which India sources in large quantities from Middle Eastern nations, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, all of which have been struck by Iranian attacks.

India does, however, hold sufficient reserves for now. Junior Petroleum Minister Suresh Gopi told the Rajya Sabha the country had approximately 3.372 million tonnes of crude in reserve, alongside stocks of refined products.

Modi also told Parliament he had spoken directly to Gulf nations about the need for de-escalation and the reopening of the strait. "Attacks on commercial vessels and obstacles to international navigation are unacceptable," he said.

Between 20 and 25 million barrels of crude oil, roughly 20 per cent of the world's daily supply, pass through the Strait of Hormuz every day. For India, the world's third largest energy consumer, most populous country and fastest growing major economy, the stakes could not be higher.

India consumes an estimated 5.5 to six million barrels of crude daily. Before the war, roughly 2.1 to 2.6 million barrels per day were imported from Gulf nations such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, all shipped through the strait. That alone accounted for around 40 per cent of India's total crude imports of 4.8 to five million barrels per day.

Since the fighting began, only a limited number of oil and gas tankers have managed to pass through Iran's blockade.

On Tuesday, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas transited the strait, escorted by Indian warships. The ships were carrying a combined 92,612 tonnes of LPG, said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, at a news briefing.

The early weeks of the war were dominated by Iran's use of mass-produced Shahed kamikaze drones in a war of attrition against Israel and Gulf nations relying on American-supplied air defence systems firing multi-million dollar interceptors. As the conflict has dragged on, however, the focus has shifted squarely to energy, and to the narrow passage through which so much of the world's oil must travel.