Entire China, Pakistan, Turkey In Its Range: India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-5 Ballistic Missile

Agni-V Missile Test Successful: In what could be India's next level defence leap, all of Pakistan, Turkey, China, and even parts of Europe has come under New Delhi's reach with the successful test firing of the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-5 from ITR Chandipur, Odisha. According to the Ministry of Defence, all operational & technical parameters were validated during the launch conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

Agni V Test Successful

The Minister of Defence said in a statement, "Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command."

Notably, open source intelligence analyst Damien Symon shared a map showcasing what 4,790 km tested range of Agni-V looks like and it seems half-of the world is within India's reach if a conflict occurs. "Reports indicate India has just carried out a test launch of the AGNI-5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, using NOTAM data, here is a map outlining the missile’s 4,790 km tested range," said Symon, sharing the map on X.

Reports indicate India has just carried out a test launch of the AGNI-5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, using NOTAM data, here is a map outlining the missile’s 4,790 km tested range https://t.co/AhcIOwVVl7 pic.twitter.com/MnIJqpdqWD — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) August 20, 2025

Notably, Agni-5 is nuclear-capable missile with over 5,000 km range and the ICBM has a speed of around Mach 24. The ballistic missile forms the core of India’s nuclear deterrence.