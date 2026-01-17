The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Saturday in response to queries over India's non-participation in the BRICS Naval Exercise.

MEA stated that the BRICS Naval exercise is entirely a South African initiative and not a regular BRICS institutionalised activity, which some BRICS members took part in.

The Ministry of External Affairs further stated that some BRICS+ countries took part in the exercise. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in an X post, further clarified that India has not participated in previous such initiatives.

Our response to media queries regarding comments relating to India’s non-participation in a so-called ‘BRICS Naval Exercise’



https://t.co/OLcWvHDLCm pic.twitter.com/Hbc5ZhwFCf — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The MEA response also noted that India regularly participates in the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime (IBSAMAR) exercise alongside the navies of Brazil and South Africa.

The BRICS naval exercise in South African waters featured navies from China, Russia, Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, among others, during a week-long military wargame amid escalating Iran tensions over potential strikes linked to its anti-government crackdown.

India currently chairs BRICS, the expanded grouping that grew from initial members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE in 2024, plus Indonesia in 2025.

BRICS currently represents 49.5% of the global population, 40% of world GDP, and 26% of international trade.

While BRICS has continuously faced US President Donald Trump's tariff hammer, he views BRICS as a direct economic threat to US dominance, particularly over de-dollarization efforts and trade alignments.



Also Read: 'BRICS Must Commit To Reformed Multilateralism Reflecting Contemporary Realities': EAM Jaishankar