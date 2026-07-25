/Entry gates of all Delhi Metro stations opened as CJP withdraws agitation

Soon after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its agitation at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reopened the entry gates of all Metro stations that had been closed for security reasons.
In a post on X, DMRC said: "Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open."
Earlier, following the afternoon resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the DMRC announced that services at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations had been resumed.
Earlier on Saturday, the DMRC had declared the temporary closure of 18 Metro stations across Central Delhi until further notice, citing heightened security arrangements in view of the ongoing student protests near Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leaks.
As per the advisory, entry and exit services had been suspended at Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi Metro stations.
Meanwhile, the CJP on Saturday called off its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after the Centre accepted its key demands following Pradhan's resignation.
The decision was announced at a joint press conference in New Delhi following the third round of talks between Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, during which the Centre agreed to the protesters' key demands.
Addressing the media, Nadda said the government had agreed to withdraw all police cases filed against protesting students, provide written confirmation of the FIR withdrawals, and ensure the highest possible compensation for families of students who died in incidents linked to the alleged paper leak controversy.
CJP leaders urged protesters to end the agitation, saying the government's assurances addressed all the demands raised during the protest.
Speaking on behalf of the CJP, Saurav Das urged the students to withdraw their protest and return home. He said the government had accepted all the demands raised by the agitators, and there was no further reason to continue the sit-in at Jantar Mantar.
With IANS inputs....
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