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Entry gates of all Delhi Metro stations opened as CJP withdraws agitation

The CJP called off its Jantar Mantar protest after the Centre accepted its key demands following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, prompting the DMRC to reopen all Metro station entry gates across Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Entry gates of all Delhi Metro stations opened as CJP withdraws agitation
Image Credit: IANS

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