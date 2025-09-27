'Epicentre Of Global Terrorism Lies In One Country': S Jaishankar Tears Into Pakistan At UN

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday stressed that India has faced the challenge of terrorism emanating from its neighboring country since independence. While addressing United Nations General Assembly, EAM Jaishankar took an indirect jibe at Pakistan and highlighted that major international terrorist attacks over the decades have been linked to that nation, with its nationals frequently appearing on UN-designated terrorist lists.

"India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals,” he said.

Jaishankar On Pahalgam

Jaishankar cited the recent innocent of tourists in Pahalgam in April as a stark example of cross-border terrorism targeting Indian citizens.

“The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year. India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice,” he added.

Addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Jaishankar reflected on the journey of the UN since its inception, underscoring how history, decolonisation, and globalisation have shaped the organisation’s role and responsibilities.

"...Forces unleashed by history since the founding of the UN propelled this body forward. As decolonisation advanced, the world began to return to its natural diversity. The membership of the United Nations quadrupled and the organisation's role and remit grew significantly,” he said.

Highlighting the organisation’s growing remit, the minister emphasised, “In the era of globalisation, its agenda evolved even further. Development goals took centre stage even as climate change emerged as a shared priority. Trade acquired greater prominence while food and health access were recognised as essential to global well-being," he said.

