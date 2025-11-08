'Era Of Katta And Laltane Over,' Bihar ready To Produce Missiles: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the era of “katta” (locally-made pistols) and “laltane” (lanterns) is over in Bihar, and the state is now ready to produce “missiles and cannons.” Speaking at a public rally in the Ramgarh Assembly constituency, Singh announced that the government plans to open a defence corridor in Bihar to promote industrial and employment growth.

“I want to tell RJD people that now Bihar will not make kattas, it will make missiles and cannons,” the Defence Minister said, highlighting the NDA’s focus on development and self-reliance. He described the NDA manifesto as “Atal Pratigya” or “Bhishm Pratigya,” stressing that it reflects the alliance’s firm commitment to the people of Bihar.

Singh said the government aims to create new job opportunities through projects such as MSME corridors and the upcoming defence corridor. “We will not make false promises of giving government jobs to every household in Bihar. It is not financially possible. Instead, we are working to create more job opportunities,” he said.

Addressing another rally in Karakat Assembly constituency, the defence minister attacked the Congress party, accusing it of trying to divide the country along caste and religious lines. He criticised Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy for his remark that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress,” calling it an example of appeasement politics.

The Defence Minister said that the BJP has always practiced the “politics of justice and humanity,” not of caste or religion. “We have never engaged in politics of division,” he said.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Singh said, “Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he says that the Election Commission has stolen Bihar’s votes. Is it necessary to lie to gain political success? Politics should be for building the nation, not misleading people.”

He added that the NDA stands by every promise made in its manifesto. “Prime Minister Modi never allows false promises to be made. We pursue politics to build society, not just form a government,” Singh said, asserting that the NDA would never allow a trust gap to form between the people and the government.