Erode (East) Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: M Vijay Balaji of TVK wins

Erode (East) Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: TVK's M Vijay Balaji has won the Erode East assembly seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections by a commanding margin of 23,966 votes. Trailing candidates include R Manoharan of AIADMK, S Thandavamoorthy of Naam Tamilar Katchi, Gopinath Palaniyappan of INC, A Manikandan of Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, B Chitra of BSP, K Dhavasiappan of Tamilaga Makkal Nala Katchi, M Kamal Kumar of Vishwa Tamil Kazhagam, R Dhandapani of Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi and several independent candidates including C Thiyagarajan, H Mohamed Gaipeer, J Muthu Bava, M Dharani Kumar, M Murugesan, M V Karthy, Nathiya S, R Vairam, S Lakshmanathan and Shanmugam P.

In the 2021 assembly elections, INC's Thirumahan Everaa had won the seat by a margin of 8,904 votes, with AIADMK's Yuvaraja finishing as runner-up with 58,396 votes. Naam Tamilar Katchi's Gomathi S was among the other candidates in that contest.