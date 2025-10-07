'Escalating Things Out Of Proportion': SCBA President Blames Social Media For Shoe Attack On CJI Gavai

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh has criticised the role of social media in “escalating matters out of proportion”, in connection with the recent shoe-hurling attempt at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.

Speaking to ANI, Singh stated that the remarks made by the CJI in a case relating to the Javari temple in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, were misrepresented online, contributing to the extreme reaction from advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice inside the Supreme Court premises on Monday.

“An aspect that needs consideration is the role of social media these days in escalating things out of proportion. This original case was a sort of PIL where somebody wanted a Hindu deity which had broken down to be constructed. CJI rightly said that these are matters for the authorities to consider, because there are ASI issues if it is an archaeological structure and religious issues as well. So, accordingly, the petition was dismissed,” Singh said.

He added that the CJI's remark was twisted online to create a false narrative.

“That statement was misrepresented by social media to give an impression as if the CJI had insulted the deity,” Singh observed.

On the incident itself, Singh said the act appeared to be a bid for publicity by the lawyer involved.

“This lawyer, for the purpose of seeking publicity, has done this exercise and I will beseech the media and social media not to give publicity to this lawyer because his whole purpose is to get publicity,” he said.

While the CJI displayed magnanimity in deciding not to pursue action, Singh noted that the Bar Association and the Bar Council of India still had a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the legal profession.

“Even if the CJI feels that no action needs to be taken and he has shown a large heart, I think we as the Bar Association owe a duty to the institution and the Bar Council of India owes a duty to the profession. So, after deliberating on this issue in our executive committee, we will decide on taking action. And I am sure that the Bar Council of India should take some action for such conduct because it is completely unbecoming of an advocate,” he added.

The incident occurred during court hours on Monday when 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai. He was immediately apprehended by Supreme Court security personnel and later handed over to Delhi Police. Kishore was reportedly upset over the Court’s dismissal of a plea seeking the restoration of a beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple.

During the hearing, CJI Gavai had remarked that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and advised the petitioner to seek divine remedy instead, stating: “Go and pray to Lord Vishnu.”

The incident sparked outrage within legal circles, with many calling for disciplinary action against the advocate. While Kishore was released after being questioned for three hours, the SCBA is expected to discuss possible measures in its upcoming executive committee meeting.

(with inputs from ANI)