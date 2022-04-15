New Delhi: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced the results for the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) exam 2022.

Candidates who sat for the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Exam can check their scores on the official website of ESIC- esic.nic.in.

ESIC has shortlisted a total of 20,681 candidates for the Phase-II Main Examination, on the basis of their performance in the Prelims, for the post of UDC.

Candidates also need to note that ESIC UDC 2022 Main Examination is scheduled for April 30, 2022.

ESIC UDC RESULT 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit ESIC website- esic.nic.in

Step 2. On the home page go to recruitments and click on the result link for Phase - I Examinations for the post of UDC

Step 3. A PDF file open in the new tab

Step 4. Check your roll number and result

Step 5. Download your result and take a print out for future reference

The Minimum qualifying marks for candidates for the ESIC UDC Results 2022 for the Phase 1 Exam are- General - 45 per cent (90/200); OBC, EWS - 40 per cent (80/200); SC, ST and Ex-Servicemen - 35 per cent (70/200); PwD candidates - 30 per cent (60/200).

Direct link to check ESIC UDC Result

Live TV