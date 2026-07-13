Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka, 96, passed away on Monday. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha after public viewings end in Mumbai.
Family members have placed the body at his residence for final viewings. People can pay their respects at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive in Mumbai.
The family will transport the mortal remains from Mumbai to Haryana for the last rites. The cremation ceremony will be held at Goenka Udyan in Agroha on Wednesday morning.
(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)
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