Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka, 96, passed away on Monday. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha after public viewings end in Mumbai.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96
Image Credit: Zee. Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra’s father Nand Kishore Goenka.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka passes away at 96
Dr Subhash Chandra10 min ago
2
Ida Ali21 min ago
3
Rahul Dravid32 min ago
4
Sunita Ahuja40 min ago
5
KPSC44 min ago