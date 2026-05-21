Essel Group turns 100: How Zee TV became a family member in Indian homes across world

New Delhi: For many Indian-origin families living outside India, Zee TV has been a part of everyday life in a way that goes beyond regular television viewing. In several households across Europe, North America and the Gulf, it became a familiar background presence that tied families to language, stories and shared routines from India.

Supriyo Bhattacharya, an Indian-origin managing director based in Germany, described how Zee TV was part of his childhood and family life abroad. He said that for children in Germany, the serials rarely felt close to their real surroundings and seemed more like a world that belonged only inside the screen.

At the same time, for his parents, it became part of their daily routine and a source of comfort after migration.

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He said that in the early years, only one Zee TV channel was available in Germany, distributed through a UK feed. Over time, additional regional channels such as Zee Bangla reached audiences in Europe, giving families more language-based options.

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Bhattacharya recalled that his father especially looked forward to visits to India because episodes of favourite serials were often ahead there. Even after watching them in India, his father would still rewatch the same episodes once they aired in Germany, treating them as part of his daily habit.

He also said that television at home was never passive. His father would sometimes record episodes while watching them live to ensure nothing was missed.

As he put it, “A memory of my youth without Zee TV and my father watching it for hours, even recording the same programme while it aired, is simply unimaginable.”

Voices from other homes

In the United Kingdom, Rajiv Mehta, an IT consultant originally from New Delhi, said Zee TV helped his family stay connected to Hindi-language content during the early years of settling abroad. He shared that weekend evenings often became family time around the television.

“It was how we kept in touch with home even while living in London,” he said, explaining how the channel helped bridge cultural distance for his parents.

From Canada, Ananya Sharma, a second-generation Indian-origin viewer based in Toronto, described how Zee TV was part of her home environment while growing up. She said that even though she preferred local Canadian channels, Indian serials were always playing in the background at home.

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“My parents never missed their shows, and somehow those stories became part of our daily life too,” she said and added that it created a shared rhythm within the household.

In the United Arab Emirates, Faisal Qureshi, a marketing professional of Indian origin based in Dubai, explained how Zee TV content became a common bonding point among migrant communities. He explained that people from different Indian states often gathered in shared accommodations or community spaces to watch serials together.

“We used to talk about characters the next day at work or over tea. It felt like everyone was following the same story,” he said.

Media as a cultural link across borders

Across these experiences, Zee TV and other Essel Group media platforms have played a role in bringing together how diaspora families stay connected to India. For many, it has been part of daily life rather than just scheduled entertainment, blending into routines at home, in shared spaces and during family conversations.

Even as viewing habits have moved toward digital platforms, many still recall the early years of satellite television as a time when shared stories created a sense of familiarity across countries. For these families, it was less about television and more about staying connected to language, memory, and everyday life that stretched across borders.