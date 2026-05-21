Essel Group will remain dedicated to nation for next 100 years, says Dr. Subhash Chandra on 100th Anniversary of Essel Group

100th Anniversary of Essel Group: The 100-year journey of Essel Group is an extraordinary story of resolve, dedication, struggle, service and success. This remarkable legacy has been written by four generations of the Goyal family. It is built on the foundations of leadership, vision, the courage to take risks, the determination to never give up, values of serving humanity, and a spirit of national interest. Carrying these very values at the core, Essel Group has expanded its presence globally. Today, its presence is being felt across the world. Behind this success is also a passion to let Indian talent and determination fly high on the global stage. The story of Essel Group is one of countless flights from the ground to the skies. But it is also true that every success carries a story of struggle behind it, and Essel Group is no exception.

A hundred years ago, in 1926, the foundation of Essel Group was laid in Adampur, in Haryana’s Hisar district. Shri Jagannath Goenka started a small grain shop. As time moved forward, the business slowly kept growing. The journey saw ups and downs. There were pauses and challenges along the way. Eventually, the business expanded to Delhi, where a dal mill in Motiakhan became part of the venture.

Time kept moving. Days turned into months, months into years, and then came 1969, when the Goyal family business was divided among the brothers. It was at this turning point that, in 1970, a 20-year-old Subhash Chandra stepped into the world of business.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 100 years of Essel Group: Scale loftiest peaks and keep creating newer ones, says Dr Subhash Chandra

At the beginning, there was no fixed roadmap or example before him. All he had was strong belief, unwavering faith in his abilities, and the courage to stand by his values. But what made the story even more remarkable was that the young man had only 17 rupees in his pocket at the time. The money may have been little, but his heart and mind were filled with big dreams.

Until then, the business had largely remained limited to the grain trade, but it was now ready to make its mark in many other sectors. Following this, the Essel Group was formally established in 1976. With Essel Group, the country witnessed fresh thinking, new ambitions, and bold determination for the first time.

Also Read: The media revolution: How Essel Group changed Indian television forever

In 1981, Essel Propack Limited launched the laminated tubes for the first time in India. Later, in 1990, India's first modern amusement park, EsselWorld, was launched in Mumbai. Then, in 1992, India got its first private satellite television channel, Zee TV. It marked a major revolution in the Indian entertainment industry. Until then, the satellite television business had largely been dominated by foreign players. The launch of Zee TV shattered it forever.

For years, Zee TV has remained one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. In 1994, SITI Networks was launched. A year later, in 1995, the country saw the launch of its first 24-hour Hindi news channel, Zee News. During the 2000s, the Essel Group expanded even further. From education to DTH services, and from real estate to infrastructure, the group diversified across multiple sectors.

Also Read: 100 years of Essel Group: Story of resilience, ambition and a multi-billion-dollar legacy

For Dr. Subhash Chandra, success was never limited to just building businesses. His goal was to prove that Indian ambition can stand tall anywhere in the world. Essel Group turned that vision into reality. But it would be wrong to say that this 100-year journey was filled only with success. The truth is that there were five occasions when Essel Group faced serious crises. At times, it seemed as if everything was over. But with time, those clouds of crisis also passed away. This became possible because the foundation of Essel Group has always rested on long-term vision and unwavering patience.

Also Read: Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra champions AI integration but reckons human thinking is irreplaceable

It is through this patience and vision that Essel Group has completed its 100-year journey from A to Z - from Adampur to Zee. That is why Dr. Subhash Chandra says, “Completing 100 years is not just a remarkable achievement, but also a responsibility. What is important is to preserve it, continue learning from it, and keep taking this institution forward — making it even stronger than the individuals who built it.

Dr. Subhash Chandra said, "Essel Group will remain committed to the progress and service of the nation and humanity for the next 100 years as well.”