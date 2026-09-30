/The Hunt for Asif Musa: How security forces killed LeT terrorist in Budgam

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Asif Musa, also known as Hashim Musa and Asif Fauji, was killed in a joint security operation in the Kaivan forests of Budgam district late on Tuesday night. Security agencies described the operation as one of the biggest anti-terror missions in recent months, bringing to an end the hunt for a militant accused of planning and directing several major attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation was carried out jointly by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Budgam Police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles, Para Commandos and the CRPF unit in Budgam. Officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about Musa's presence in the Kaivan forest area nearly five days ago.
According to sources, local intelligence networks helped confirm his movement. Security personnel then laid an ambush after learning that Musa had been regularly coming down from the forest to arrange food supplies. Surveillance measures were also put in place to monitor the area.
On Tuesday night, when Musa reportedly emerged from the forest, the joint team intercepted him. A brief exchange of fire followed between 10.30 pm and 11 pm, during which he was killed. Search operations continued in the forest area on Wednesday to determine whether any other militants were present.
Confirming the operation, the Army's Chinar Corps posted on X: "Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army, @JmuKmrPolice, and @crpf_srinagar in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg."
It added: "Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised. The operation is in progress."
Officials said Musa infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir on 22 September 2023 through the Dera Ki Gali sector. Originally from Dhok Maliyar village in Pakistan's Attock district, he had reportedly lived in Rawalpindi before crossing into India.
Security records indicate that before joining LeT operations in Jammu and Kashmir, he served in Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) and held the rank of Havildar. Investigators believe he was sent across the border to strengthen LeT's operational network in the region.
Over nearly three years, Musa operated across the Pir Panjal range and later expanded activities into Budgam, Ganderbal, Pahalgam and Yusmarg. Officials said his military training made him skilled in navigation, survival tactics, close-quarter combat and the use of advanced weapons.
Security agencies linked Musa to a series of deadly attacks. These included the August 2023 attack in the Halan area, the December 2023 ambush at Dehra Ki Gali in Poonch, the May 2024 attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch and the October 2024 attack at Buta Pathri in Gulmarg.
Investigators also accused him of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, the Zojila Tunnel attack and the Gadol attack in Kokernag. His name emerged prominently during the investigation into the Pahalgam case, following the questioning of Over Ground Workers detained by security agencies.
Officials said a reward on Musa had initially been fixed at Rs 20 lakh and was later increased to Rs 1 crore after he escaped from security cordons on more than one occasion. His close associate Yasir alias Abu Talha was killed during Operation Ashdar in Budgam forests on 5 September 2026.
Security officials said Musa was among the most wanted LeT commanders operating in Kashmir. With his death, all four militants identified by investigators in connection with the Pahalgam attack have now been killed. Agencies are continuing formal procedures and further investigations linked to the case.
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