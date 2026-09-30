/The Hunt for Asif Musa: How security forces killed LeT terrorist in Budgam

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Asif Musa, also known as Hashim Musa and Asif Fauji, was killed in a joint security operation in the Kaivan forests of Budgam district late on Tuesday night. Security agencies described the operation as one of the biggest anti-terror missions in recent months, bringing to an end the hunt for a militant accused of planning and directing several major attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.