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The Hunt for Asif Musa: How security forces killed LeT terrorist in Budgam

LeT terrorist Asif Musa, carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty and accused in the Pahalgam attack, was killed in a joint security operation in Budgam. Here is how the operation unfolded.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
The Hunt for Asif Musa: How security forces killed LeT terrorist in Budgam
Image Credit: ANI. LeT terrorist Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa and security forces.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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The Hunt for Asif Musa: How security forces killed LeT terrorist in Budgam
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