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NewsIndiaEta Aquarids Meteor Shower 2026: Will it be visible in India? Know date, timings, best viewing hours and how to watch this celestial event
ETA AQUARIDS METEOR SHOWER 2026

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower 2026: Will it be visible in India? Know date, timings, best viewing hours and how to watch this celestial event

The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower 2026 will peak between May 5 and May 6, offering a stunning display of fast-moving shooting stars. Skywatchers in India can catch the event in the early morning hours under clear and dark sky conditions.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Skywatchers, this one's worth staying up for.
  • The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower is back, and it's expected to peak between May 5 and May 6, 2026.
  • It's an annual meteor shower, and a fast one at that.
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Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower 2026: Will it be visible in India? Know date, timings, best viewing hours and how to watch this celestial eventPic Credit: Freepik

Skywatchers, this one's worth staying up for. The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower is back, and it's expected to peak between May 5 and May 6, 2026 — painting the pre-dawn sky with fast-moving streaks of light that have mesmerised people for centuries.

Also Read: Meet 3I-ATLAS, The Ancient Cosmic Voyager: Could This Interstellar Comet Be Older Than The Sun?

What is Eta Aquarids?

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It's an annual meteor shower, and a fast one at that. The debris responsible for it comes from none other than Halley's Comet — tiny fragments left in the comet's wake that burn up as they enter Earth's atmosphere. Every year in early May, our planet passes through that trail, and the result is one of the most-watched celestial events on the calendar.

When to watch Eta Aquarids?

The shower peaks during the night of May 5, stretching into the early hours of May 6. Depending on where you are and how clear your skies are, visibility could extend into May 7 as well.

Somewhere between 2:00 AM and 5:00 AM EDT on May 6. If you can only step out for a short window, aim for 3:00 AM to 4:30 AM EDT - that's when the constellation Aquarius climbs higher in the sky, just before dawn starts creeping in, and the meteor rate tends to be at its highest.

How to watch Eta Auarids 2026

You don't need any equipment

No telescope. No binoculars. Nothing. Just yourself, a dark patch of sky, and a little patience.

Find a spot away from city lights. The further from light pollution, the better. Lie flat on your back with your feet pointing east and just look up. Give your eyes around 20 to 30 minutes to properly adjust to the darkness. After that, the meteors should start showing up. Don't rush it.

Also Read: Universe to end far earlier than previously believed, new study revises deep-time cosmological predictions

Visibility in countries

Location makes a real difference with this one. The Southern Hemisphere gets the best of it — viewers in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, and Indonesia can expect anywhere from 40 to 60 meteors per hour at peak.

For those in India, the United States, Mexico, Egypt, the UAE, Thailand, and the Philippines, it's still a solid show — roughly 10 to 30 meteors per hour under good conditions. And if you're in the UK, Germany, France, or Canada, you'll catch some of it, though the rate drops to around 5 to 15 meteors per hour.

Can you see it from India?

Yes, absolutely. India falls in the moderate visibility range, with a reasonable chance of spotting 10 to 30 meteors per hour if the skies cooperate. Clear weather and a dark location will make all the difference.

Set your alarm, find somewhere away from the city glow, and look up. It's one of those rare things that costs nothing and delivers something genuinely spectacular.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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