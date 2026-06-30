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Ethanol blending in petrol an experiment; results by next year, govt tells SC

The Supreme Court has ordered status quo on a dispute over ethanol allocation to oil marketing companies, while the Centre said the E20 ethanol blending programme is still an ongoing experiment whose full impact will become clearer by next year.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Ethanol blending in petrol an experiment; results by next year, govt tells SC
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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