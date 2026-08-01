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Ethanol blending prevented petrol from hitting Rs 125 per litre: Govt

The ministry said that when Indian crude basket rose to around USD 135 per barrel, petrol without ethanol blending was "projected to cost around Rs125 per litre in Delhi. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Ethanol blending prevented petrol from hitting Rs 125 per litre: Govt
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Ethanol blending prevented petrol from hitting Rs 125 per litre: Govt
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