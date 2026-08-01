/Ethanol blending prevented petrol from hitting Rs 125 per litre: Govt

Highlighting the substantial financial relief provided to citizens amidst international market volatility, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated, "The result? Nearly Rs30 per litre in savings at the pump during the peak of the crisis. The value of ethanol blending is not about being the cheapest fuel every day. It is about protecting Indian consumers from extreme volatility in global oil markets, strengthening India's energy security, and keeping more of the country's fuel bill within the Indian economy rather than sending it overseas."