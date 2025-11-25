A massive plume of volcanic ash emanating from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano reached the skies over Delhi late Monday night, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issuing an urgent safety advisory to all Indian carriers.

The ash cloud is moving at a speed of about 130 kmph and has already led to flight cancellations, forcing airlines to change routing strategies across the region.

Rare Eruption Spans Continents

The Hayli Gubbi volcano had lain dormant for almost 10,000 years when it exploded on Sunday, spewing a thick column of ash and sulphur dioxide into the air. The plume was tracked across the Red Sea by meteorological trackers as it entered the Indian subcontinent through the Jodhpur–Jaisalmer region in western Rajasthan.

According to the Sky Weather alert of the India Meteorological Department, the cloud is currently traveling northeast at an altitude of 25,000 and 45,000 feet.

"The ash cloud has now entered the Indian subcontinent. and is moving northeast," the alert said. Through late Monday evening, the plume covered parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, while trajectories indicated that the plume would brush Gujarat and impact the foothills of Western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh overnight.

DGCA Enforces Strict Safety Protocols

The DGCA has instructed airlines to exercise extreme caution in view of warnings from the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre and an ASHTAM warning relating to the Muscat Flight Information Region.

Key directives issued to airlines include:

Route & Fuel Revision : Airlines would need to revise flight paths to strictly avoid the airspace with ash and carry extra fuel for potential diversions.

: Airlines would need to revise flight paths to strictly avoid the airspace with ash and carry extra fuel for potential diversions. Crew Vigilance : Reports by pilots of unusual engine behavior or odors in the cabin are now mandatory.

: Reports by pilots of unusual engine behavior or odors in the cabin are now mandatory. Monitoring: The dispatch teams should constantly monitor NOTAMs, or Notice to Air Missions, and meteorological updates.

"Strict avoidance of volcanic ash-affected areas and flight levels is mandatory," underlined the advisory issued by the regulator. The high altitude of the cloud would not be an issue as far as Delhi takeoffs and landings are concerned, but the evolving path over West Asia poses an en-route challenge.

Flight Operations Hit: Cancellations And Delays

Already, flights crossing the volcanic ash corridor have begun experiencing disruptions. Several of the carriers have announced cancellations and cautionary measures:

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines: Cancelled its Amsterdam–Delhi flight (KL 871) and the return leg (KL 872).

IndiGo: Flight 6E1475 from Cochin to Dubai Cancelled.

Akasa Air: QP550 Cochin to Jeddah flight cancelled. SpiceJet warned that operations to and from Dubai and the Arabian Peninsula may be impacted, advising passengers to check the status of flights. Air India said it was closely monitoring the situation, but there was no significant impact on its schedule as of late Monday.

Atmospheric Impact And Health Risks

While noting this, experts clarified that the ash plume is traveling at an altitude that is too high for any immediate health risks to people on the ground. However, minor precipitation of ash particles is possible.

Residents in North India may also see some quirky atmospheric effects. Forecasters said the sunrise on Tuesday could be colorful, as twilight backlights the suspended particles. While the visual effects may be dramatic, officials said the region's baseline air quality is no worse due to the volcanic intrusion.

