Ethiopian PM Drives PM Modi To Science Museum In Unique Diplomatic Gesture- Check What He Did During His Visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Addis Ababa Airport and drove the latter to the Science Museum in the city. PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday in the second leg of his three-nation visit.

ANI reported that on the way to PM Modi's hotel, the Ethiopian PM took the special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary.

The unique gestures by the Nobel Prize–winning Ethiopian leader reflected his deep respect for Prime Minister Modi and the strengthening ties between the two nations.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Ethiopia and reflects India's commitment towards deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening of partnership with Africa.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi was accorded a warm and colourful welcome.

"Celebrating age-old India-Ethiopia ties! Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Addis Ababa on his maiden bilateral visit to Ethiopia. In a special gesture, PM @AbiyAhmedAli came personally to receive him at the airport. Prime Minister was accorded a warm and colourful welcome. Ethiopia is a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS Member," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi Takes Part In Traditional Coffee Ceremony

Prime Minister Modi took part in a traditional Coffee Ceremony with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy at Addis Ababa airport in a gesture of warm friendship between the two countries.

PM Modi and his Ethiopian counterpart also held an informal interaction.

India-Ethiopia Ties

India and Ethiopia share a long history of partnership in education, skilling, and capacity building. India has been offering scholarships and training opportunities to Ethiopian students and professionals through ITEC and ICCR scholarships.

According to ANI, India continues to support Ethiopia's renewable energy initiatives through the International Solar Alliance and International Solar Alliance engagement in Ethiopia has progressed substantially, with several initiatives such as the establishment of Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STARC) at Addis Ababa University.

PM Modi will have one-on-one and delegation-level talks with PM Abiy Ahmed. He will also address the joint session of the Parliament.

(with ANI inputs)