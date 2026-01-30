EU opens first Legal Gateway in India: New path for Indian talent to work, earn and thrive in Europe

New Delhi: Following the landmark Free Trade Agreement signed at the 16th India-EU summit, India and the European Union have taken a historic step to strengthen ties. EU President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guest, described people as the “greatest wealth” of both Europe and India. She announced the opening of the EU’s first Legal Gateway Office in India, a move designed to simplify migration for Indian talent.

‘A one-stop hub for Indian talent’

Ursula von der Leyen said the new office will serve as a central hub for Indian students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals moving to Europe.

“[The office] will be a one-stop hub to support Indian talent moving to Europe, in full alignment with EU Member States’ needs and policies. This is good for our economies. This is good for the friendship between our people. This openness benefits us all,” she said.

Opening doors for Indian professionals

The Legal Gateway Office is expected to streamline the migration process for professionals from key sectors such as IT, nursing and engineering. By making access to European work permits smoother, the office addresses Europe’s growing labour shortages while giving a boost to India’s services exports.

According to European Commission data from 2024, Indians received around 16,300 EU Blue Cards, the highest number awarded to any nationality. These cards are reserved for highly skilled workers moving to Europe for employment.

In addition, EU countries issued 10,200 intra-corporate transfer permits for employees moving within multinational companies, with Indians accounting for roughly 3,300 of these transfers or about 33% of the total.

Indians also formed a major portion of new residents granted first-time EU residence permits in 2024, with around 1,92,400 permits issued to them, making them one of the largest non-EU groups living in the bloc.

Highlights of the India-EU FTA

The FTA will eliminate or reduce tariffs on 90-96% of EU goods exports to India. European companies gain privileged access to India’s financial and maritime services, while India secures duty-free entry for textiles, leather, gems and jewellery exports.

Economically, the deal is expected to double EU exports to India by 2032 and create a free trade zone reaching 2 billion people.

The EU’s new Legal Gateway Office and the FTA will make it easier for Indian professionals to work in Europe, boost trade and strengthen economic ties between India and Europe.