'Europe and India are personal for me’: Antonio Costa at India-EU FTA meet

The European Union and India on Tuesday concluded negotiations on a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signalling a major step forward in their strategic partnership amid a rapidly changing global order. European Council President António Costa, speaking at a joint press conference in the national capital, underscored the personal significance of the agreement by displaying his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

“I’m the President of the European Council, but I’m also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I’m very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father’s family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me,” Costa said.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the deal, Costa described the conclusion of negotiations as a powerful signal of unity between the two partners.

“We conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched them at the latest meeting that I had the pleasure of hosting in May 2021 in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners,” he said.

“Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level. As the two largest democracies in the world, we are working hand in hand to deliver concrete benefits for our citizens and to shape a resilient global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development.”

Highlighting the strategic importance of trade, Costa noted, “Trade is a crucial geopolitical stabiliser and the fundamental source of economic growth. Trade agreements reinforce the rules-based economic order and promote shared prosperity. That’s why the FTA is of historic importance.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the conclusion of the agreement, calling it “not just a trade agreement, but a blueprint for shared prosperity”.

The Prime Minister noted that India-EU relations have expanded rapidly in recent years, grounded in shared democratic values, economic complementarities and strong people-to-people ties. He highlighted that bilateral trade currently stands at approximately EUR 180 billion.

Emphasising the widening scope of cooperation, Modi said India and the EU have built partnerships across strategic technologies, clean energy, digital governance and development cooperation, resulting in outcomes that would benefit all sections of society.

Describing the pact as the largest free trade agreement concluded by India to date, the Prime Minister said it would open new opportunities for farmers, small entrepreneurs and service providers.

Several key agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed and exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Costa. Among them was a joint strategy document titled ‘Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda’.

India and the EU also exchanged multiple agreements reflecting the breadth of their strategic cooperation. The political declaration on the conclusion of FTA negotiations was signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.

The India–EU Security and Defence Partnership document was signed by EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. A Comprehensive Framework on Cooperation on Mobility was also signed by Šefčovič and Jaishankar.

Additional documents exchanged included cooperation on disaster risk management, an agreement to establish a Green Hydrogen Task Force, a memorandum of understanding between the Reserve Bank of India and the European Securities and Markets Authority, and an administrative arrangement on advanced electronic seals and signatures.

(With ANI inputs)