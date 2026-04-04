How to study in Europe for free? The viral Erasmus clip that exposed a massive opportunity | VIDEO

Recently a video went viral showing an Indian student elaborating on how he receives €1,400 (around ₹1.3 lakh) a month as part of an EU-sponsored scholarship. It has since ignited a conversation all over social media about immigrants, taxpayer funded scholarships, and the continued rise in the cost of living throughout Europe.

His video has been watched millions of times on X (formerly Twitter), and in it he states that his stipend covers all of his rent payments, transit, and food, so at the end of every month he has approximately €600 (₹56,000) left over after paying his monthly expenses.

He claims to have 'zero student debt'

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The student goes on to claim that he has been able to go through school with "zero student debt" and implies that anyone can go to school in the EU as long as they meet the three requirements of having a bachelor's degree, having a valid passport, and being able to converse in English (and the IELTS exam isn't always needed).

From the European perspective, however, there were many critical responses. People seem to feel there is an injustice in the EU providing foreign students such generous stipends when many local students are having trouble paying rent and incurring huge debt.

"Europe is literally paying Indians €1,400 a month to 'study' here while our students can't afford rent," one viral post on X read. "You are the one who is responsible for the expenses."

Many of the comments made about this online incident soon turned to general complaints surrounding immigration and integration, with some commenters saying that the student in the video was "playing the system."

europe literally paying Indians 1400 euro a month to "study" here while our own students can't afford rent and are drowning in debt.



this guy is literally bragging about scamming the system with a degree that’s worth less than a high school diploma in the west.



total subversion… pic.twitter.com/IA0yxdlaaY — pallasmaxxer (@pallasmaxxer) March 30, 2026

Erasmus Mundus context

After this incident went viral on social media, news sources quickly identified the source of funding for the student as coming from the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Program. This program is funded by the European Union and distributes scholarships to well-qualified international students that pay for tuition, travel, and a living stipend each month.

People who support the program have begun to defend the student by explaining that the backlash towards the student is unmeritocratic in nature.

Supporters of Erasmus Mundus argue that highly skilled students who secure higher-paying technical jobs will contribute significantly more in lifetime taxes than the financial support they receive from the program. Additionally, receiving funding from this program is based on how competitive the global competition is, not how one can “scam” the system.

Declining opportunities for competent professionals from India to access the program

Despite the image portrayed in the video of an "open door" to the Erasmus Mundus program, recent evidence illustrates that entry into this program may be more difficult than in previous years.

India has historically been the largest overall recipient of the Erasmus Mundus program, which has allowed over 2,200 Indian students to attend since the establishment of the program in 2004, though the number of successful Indian applicants continues to decrease significantly.

In the most recent cycle, 101 students were selected for the program, which brings total student numbers to 146 students for the year 2024 and 161 students for the year 2022.

This controversy demonstrates that Europe is under pressure as it is attempting to attract "top talent" from outside of Europe in an effort to address demographic shifts and the pressures from rising inflation and limited housing opportunities.

As the video continues its journey through social media channels, it will likely remain a focal point in political conversation and how euro tax dollars should be spent in light of the current uncertain economic times.

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