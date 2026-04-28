Europe visit opens new doors for Punjab’s farmers, industry and youth: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday presented a comprehensive report card of his Netherlands-Finland visit, asserting that the Punjab Government has secured concrete global partnerships in agriculture, industry, and innovation that will directly benefit farmers, youth, and the state’s economy.

Highlighting a Rs 1300 crore JICA-backed push, strong interest from global companies, and advanced agri-tech collaborations from Keukenhof to Finland, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said these strategic tie-ups will accelerate crop diversification, attract investment, and firmly position Punjab as a global hub for innovation, R&D, and high-value farming.

Addressing a press conference, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “On day one the Ambassador of India to Netherlands welcomed the delegation adding that on April 19 the delegation had visited the world-renowned horticulture model Keukenhof, where 40,000 visitors come daily, and interacted with representatives of this place.”

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The Chief Minister added, “The visit was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities in the agriculture sector and discussed collaboration for the development of horticulture adding that possibility of exporting rose from Punjab was explored.” He further said, “Apart from investment worth Rs 1300 crore being made by JICA this tie up will play a key role in giving major boost to crop diversification.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Likewise, the visit was also aimed at promoting industrial investment and partnerships, strengthening collaboration in education and research exchange with focus on technology exchange and plan for the holistic development of Punjab.”

He added, “During the parleys the possibility of joint projects in modern agricultural techniques and sustainable farming was explored and it was agreed that cooperation for high-value crops and export-quality production would be done adding that the visit opened avenues for new industrial investments and tie-ups along with opportunities for skill development and educational exchange.” He further said, “Agreement was also made on technology and innovation exchange with emphasis on building strategic partnerships adding that Netherlands is famous for vertical agriculture which can be replicated in the state.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “On April 20 the delegation visited the World Horticulture Center and met representatives of Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce & Trade besides having interaction with the Punjabi community adding that the delegation was apprised about indoor production of 100 kg tomatoes from one square metre of indoor cultivation instead of six kg on outdoor land.”

He added, “The delegation also held an Investment Road Show with the aim to promote foreign investment and global partnerships and explore opportunities in semiconductor, electronics, and innovation sectors.” He said, “Focus was on adopting modern agricultural technology and horticulture models, encouraging start-ups, research, and skill development and positioning Punjab as a global investment and tech hub.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The efforts of the Punjab Government produced desired results as the proposal for an R&D Centre and Innovation Hub in Mohali was mooted.” He added, “A plan to establish a Horticulture Experience and Learning Centre in Punjab has also been approved adding that the Punjabi diaspora was very happy about framing of anti-sacrilege law and over the fact that for the first time any Punjabi delegation has visited the Netherlands.”

He further said, “Foreign companies evince strong interest for investments and tie-ups in the state which will open new opportunities for collaboration in technology transfer, research, and start-ups.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “It will also promote crop diversification and high-tech farming thereby strengthening Punjab’s image as a global, innovation-driven, and investor-friendly state.”

He added, “On April 20 I met legendary Dutch hockey player Floris Jan Bovelander and discussed promotion of hockey and sports in Punjab adding that he will soon visit the state to give major fillip to Hockey.” He said, “The iconic Hockey player was invited to visit Punjab and was apprised that Punjab will host the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time in the history of the state adding that it will be a big boost to the state and hockey.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Continuing the visit, on April 21 the delegation visited NXP Semiconductors, Aalsmeer Flower Auction, met representatives of LT Foods and interacted with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature.”

He added, “The discussions were based on expanding trade and investment opportunities, strengthening partnerships in global supply chains, adopting world-class models in agriculture and floriculture and increasing farmers’ income and creating opportunities for youth.”

He further said, “After these new possibilities for investments and tie-ups were explored, significant progress was made towards integrating Punjab into global supply chains, key learning was made in floriculture and modern agriculture models, strong direction for innovation and technology in agriculture was chalked out and pathways to increase farmers’ income and strengthen the economy were created.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “NXP had evinced keen interest in setting up R&D in the state besides exploring possibility for other investments.” He added, “These companies were apprised that Punjab is having the best infrastructure and congenial atmosphere for investment promotion.” He further said, “It will give a big boost to the economic development of the state and prosperity of the people adding that the seeds for industry has been sown in Europe.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The LT foods with the brand name of Dawat Rice has also agreed to invest in the state preferably in Rajpura.” He added, “The company exports Rice to 80 countries across the globe and it will be a major step towards boosting the economy of the state.” He further said, “The technology used for Rice was world acclaimed and can give a major boost to the state adding that they also visited the auction place of flowers where trading of more than 4 crore flowers is done daily through a well synchronised system.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Meanwhile, on April 22 the delegation embarked on a Finland Visit during which it interacted with the Punjabi community and met the Ambassador of Finland Hemant H. Kotalwar.” He added, “The motive was to engage with the Punjabi diaspora, strengthen people-to-people connections, discuss the role of the diaspora in education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, explore opportunities in investment, innovation, and start-up ecosystems and share information about Punjab government’s people-centric policies.”

He said, “This has helped in strengthening ties and trust with the Punjabi community, smoothening pathways for collaboration in education and skill development and opened new opportunities in investment and innovation adding that in Finland’s hockey team five players are Punjabi.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The hockey club had given the gold medal won by the Finland Hockey club as a mark of love and respect to him.” He added, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjabi players are proving their mettle across the globe.” He further said, “Punjabi players play Hockey not only for India but they play hockey for the teams across the globe.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Potential partnerships in start-ups and entrepreneurship were also explored along with global recognition of Punjab’s policies and achievements.” He added, “On April 23 the delegation studied Finland’s modern education model and had a deep understanding about pre-service training and continuous professional development.” He said, “The delegation also examined child-centric and play-based learning systems besides observing classroom practices, assessment systems, and learning environment design.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Discussions were also held for strengthening teacher capacity, mentoring, and leadership in Punjab along with exploring partnerships in teacher training and ECCE.” He added, “It gave a deep insight into Finland’s advanced education system and knowledge of classroom management and assessment practices.” He further said, “Agreement was also made on strengthening teacher training and leadership besides opportunities for collaboration in teacher training and ECCE.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Future scope for innovation in the education sector was also discussed in detail during the meetings.” He added, “The delegation also visited University of Turku and its Early Childhood Education and Care Centre adding that Punjab has already sent 216 primary teachers in three batches for training.” He further said, “The first batch was sent on Oct 20 to November 8, 2024, second from March 17-28, 2025, third from November 17-18, 2025 and fourth batch of 72 teachers is scheduled to be sent on May 18, 2026.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Punjab government has showcased Punjab as the most preferred investment destination across the globe.” He added, “Earlier Japan and Korea visit produced desired results as the state was able to rope in the investments from these two countries.” He further said, “I am hopeful that this visit to the Netherlands and Finland will also give a big boost to the state’s economy.”

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Sanjeev Arora, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and others were also present.