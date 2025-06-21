Operation Sindhu: Evacuees Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai!' as 290 Indians Return From Iran

Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' echoed through Delhi Airport late Friday night as a special flight carrying 290 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu touched down.

Emotional returnees, including students and religious pilgrims, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government for ensuring their safe return amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Among those evacuated was Tazkiya Fatima, a resident of Noida, who recounted the tense situation in Iran and praised the coordination between Indian authorities. "There is a situation of war over there. We were not sure how we would make it out of there, but the Government of India made the whole process very smooth. I am very thankful to the Indian government. I am a resident of Noida," she said.

Eliya Batool, another evacuee, described the emotional relief of returning home. She said, "... I am unable to express what I am feeling right now. My family was very worried. In Iran, we were at ease, we were provided with a 5-star hotel and safety was provided to us. But after coming here, we feel at ease. Thank you so much, Indian government. We did not face any issue there because our Embassy made everything easy for us..."

Maulana Mohammad Saeed Saeed also praised the swift and safe evacuation. He said, "We are happy and grateful that we have been able to return home safe and sound. The situation in Iran is no good and we all know. Indian Embassy and our Ambassador made the evacuation process very smooth and safe..."

Sehrish Rafique, an MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, highlighted how the situation escalated rapidly. "The situation in Iran was quite devastating. At first we didn't expect that it would escalate so much. At first I couldn't believe the Indian Embassy would make so much efforts for us. All Kashmiris are really thankful to the Indian government..." she said.

Mir Mohammad Musharraf, from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, also praised the efforts of the Indian government, saying, "I am from Pulwama, Kashmir... Operation Sindhu is amazing and really helpful. The services were very good. We contacted our embassy. We were stuck in Tehran, unaware of what to do. Our landlords also left and were left behind. It was only our embassy that helped us reach here. Thank you so much, Indian government."

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, said, "... The third flight carrying 290 Indian nationals from Iran, as part of Operation Sindhu, has landed. 190 out of them are from J&K, others are from Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, West Bengal, and other states. It is a matter of happiness for us that the Government of Iran has opened its airspace for us, and it shows the relationship between India and Iran... These people are very happy on reaching home, and they have thanked the Indian government... Operation Sindhu flights will soon commence from Israel as well..."

Many evacuees also expressed their appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the MEA.

Mehboob Ali Musharraf from Bijnor said, "I thank Modi Ji and the Indian government for making such good arrangements for our return. We are very happy. I am from Bijnor... Every moment felt very long. I am very grateful that we were evacuated at the earliest..."

Syed Mansur Hussain, another evacuee, added, "Everyone expressed their gratitude and bowed their heads as soon as they landed in India. We thank PM Modi and the Indian government... I love India."

The special flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport late Friday night, as part of Operation Sindhu, India's ongoing mission to evacuate citizens amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

The flight arrived at 11:30 PM IST on Friday and was received by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a post on X, "Operation Sindhu flight brings citizens home. Evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims, by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Chatterjee."

He added, "The Government of India is grateful to the Government of Iran for the facilitation of the evacuation process."

Earlier on Thursday, a flight carrying 110 Indian students evacuated from northern Iran arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The Central government has launched Operation Sindhu to bring back Indian citizens stuck in Iran and Israel amid escalating conflict between them.

Conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its 9 day. The conflict erupted after Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' on June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities. In retaliation, Iran also launched several drone and missile attacks.