Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at PM Modi's China visit, mentioning that the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodh" is not limited to India and has also reached Beijing.

"Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod, Bihar mein naya naara chala hai (There is a new slogan in Bihar), 'Vote chor, gaddi chhodd'...Even in China and the US, people are saying 'Vote chor, gaddi Chhodd'" Rahul Gandhi told ANI.

Earlier speaking at the conclusion of the Vote Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was going to unleash a 'hydrogen bomb' about the SIR exercise in Bihar.

"I am warning them, the people of BJP better hear this well. You have all seen the Atom bomb on the Vote theft, now you will see the Hydrogen Bomb on this," he said.

"The same forces that assassinated Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to assassinate the Constitution. We will not let them assassinate the Constitution, no matter what happens. Bihar is a revolutionary state. It has sent a message to the entire country- we will not let 'vote theft' happen," the Lok Sabha LoP said.

The 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra organised under the leadership of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi concluded in Patna on Monday. The main agenda of the yatra was to oppose the Special Intensive Revision being conducted by Election Commission of India in Bihar and also to justify the recent "vote chori" allegations made by Rahul Gandhi on ECI.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others.

Multiple INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had joined the rally.