Ever Seen Cat Vibbing The song? Street Singer Wins Kitten Heart - Watch

Good music is enough to capture anyone's attention, but did you know animals are also drawn to it? This video will truly delight you with four adorable kittens, who showed their support for a street singer when nobody else showed up for his performance.

A Malaysian street performer went viral after getting the best audience ever—three kittens who sat upright, enjoying the music. The kittens were seated, captivated by the adorable melody.

In the video clip, the singer is playing guitar and singing a song on the streets of Malaysia, while four adorable kittens sit quietly, enjoying the musical vibe.

Internet flooded with adorable reactions, one of the user said, "Somebody give this guy a million dollar record contract please! someone who attracts kittens with his music must have a very precious golden soul and deserves a golden record on his wall. "terimakassi - suk sumaa!" love"

Another user said, "THAT IS MY FUTURE HUSBAND. A man who sings to street cats"

The kittens were so mesmerised by the music that, eventually, they started swaying their tiny heads to the rhythm.

WATCH