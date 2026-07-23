/Every District, One Day, One Demand: CJP calls for a nationwide peaceful protest on July 24

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide peaceful protest on Friday, July 24, calling on students and civil society organisations to hold demonstrations across districts in solidarity with those allegedly subjected to police brutality during the ongoing anti-NEET protests.
In a poster shared on its official social media accounts, the CJP urged people across the country to participate in coordinated demonstrations under the slogan, “Every District. One Day. One Demand.”
Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest pic.twitter.com/D2jte841z2— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026
The outfit said the demonstrations would be held in solidarity with those allegedly subjected to police brutality during the ongoing agitation over examination irregularities.
The poster called on student unions and other organisations to coordinate with one another, secure the necessary permissions and hold peaceful gatherings in their respective districts. It also urged participants to read out the protesters’ demands publicly before the assembled gathering as a gesture of solidarity with those allegedly affected by police action.
The CJP said a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP), campaign materials and a memorandum template had been uploaded to its website to help organisers plan and conduct the demonstrations.
The nationwide protest call comes days after the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and police. Both sides accused the other of using excessive force, while multiple FIRs were registered in connection with the violence.
The outfit has maintained that its agitation will continue until its key demands—including action over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, are addressed.
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