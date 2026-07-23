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Every District, One Day, One Demand: CJP calls for a nationwide peaceful protest on July 24

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24 under the slogan “Every District. One Day. One Demand,” demanding solidarity over alleged police brutality and action on NEET-UG irregularities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Every District, One Day, One Demand: CJP calls for a nationwide peaceful protest on July 24
Image Credit: IANS

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