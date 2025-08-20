‘Every Dog Has Its Day, We Will Not back Down': Protesters Groove With Stray Dog, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Animal rights groups and dog lovers continue to hold rallies in the capital against the Supreme Court’s order to move stray dogs to shelters. The court, led by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, directed Delhi-NCR authorities to round up stray dogs within six to eight weeks, place them in shelters, and prevent them from being released back into public areas.

The protest took a lighter turn recently when a video went viral showing demonstrators dancing and carrying a street dog in their arms during the rally.

Protesters Dance With Stray Dogs

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows animal rights activists and dog lovers taking part in a lively protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict. Participants can be seen holding banners, chanting slogans, and even dancing while carrying stray dogs, drawing widespread attention online.

A placard read, “Sterilise and vaccinate, not relocate" in bold letters. The text on the viral video reads “We will not back down."

The standout moment in the video showed a stray dog, mostly still and calm, being gently passed around by protesters as they danced.

How Did Social Media React?

Once the video went online, it quickly caught people’s attention. Some criticized the protesters, while others made memes and jokes about the clip.

Kutta lover gangs are clownish people. pic.twitter.com/c2tvrzozAu — Reposter (@Kriviii01) August 17, 2025

An X user commented, “They are torturing the dog because of their stupidity." Another one shared, “Save dogs from dog lovers." One of them shared, “I feel the Delhi court order is just a test to expose how many dumbsters exist in the city/country. Poor dog is getting misused as a pawn in their protest."

“Every dog has its day. They proved it," a comment read.

Another one said, “OMG, this is the height of hypocrisy by the Stray-Dog-loving gang."

A person shared, “The irony is none of them would adopt them."