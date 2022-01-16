हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Every family will directly save Rs 10 lakh if AAP comes to power, says Arvind Kejriwal in Goa

The Delhi CM also took a jibe at PM Modi and said that he has given AAP the Certificate of 'India's most honest party'.

Every family will directly save Rs 10 lakh if AAP comes to power, says Arvind Kejriwal in Goa
File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (January 16, 2022) listed a 13-point agenda for Goa. 

In the 13-point agenda, the party will bring reforms in the areas of education, health, trade and industry, livelihood, mining and infrastructure. 

While addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM also stated that every family in Goa will directly save Rs 10 lakh within five years if AAP comes to power. 

AAP will provide free electricity, unemployment allowance

He went on to say that his government will provide free electricity, unemployment allowance, Rs 1,000 per month to women, free health benefits worth over Rs 40,000-50,000, free education and water.

"If you add all this then roughly it comes around Rs two lakh per year. That means every family will save Rs 10,00,000 lakhs in five years," he said.

Talking about the health infrastructure model of Delhi, the AAP leader said, "Just like Delhi, mohalla clinics and hospitals will be opened in every village and district of Goa, for better and free healthcare." 

"Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community," he added.

PM Modi has given AAP certificate of 'India's most honest party'

Kejriwal also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has given AAP the certificate of 'India's most honest party' since independence.

"Modi Ji unleased CBI, Police raids on me, Manish Sisodia, arrested 21 MLAs, formed a commission to examine 400 files and found nothing," he said.

Kejriwal reiterated AAP's promise of providing honest governance to the people of Goa if the party comes to power after the February 14 elections.

"Corruption-free governance is in our DNA," Kejriwal added.

The AAP, notably, has so far declared two lists of candidates for the Goa polls, fielding former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik, Alina Saldanha and lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar.

In the 2017 Assembly polls for the 40-member Goa Assembly, AAP had drawn a blank and the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party as it won 17 seats. However, it failed to form the government after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar who passed away in 2019.

The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming polls. Recently, the TMC had also hinted at a grand alliance comprising the Congress and AAP to take on the BJP. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalGoa assembly election 2022Goa Assembly polls 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022AAP
Next
Story

CBSE set to conduct Class 10, 12 term II exams amid Covid-19 surge

Must Watch

PT2M50S

UP Election 2022: Former Police Commissioner Asim Arun joins BJP