Every family will directly save Rs 10 lakh if AAP comes to power, says Arvind Kejriwal in Goa

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (January 16, 2022) listed a 13-point agenda for Goa.

In the 13-point agenda, the party will bring reforms in the areas of education, health, trade and industry, livelihood, mining and infrastructure.

While addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM also stated that every family in Goa will directly save Rs 10 lakh within five years if AAP comes to power.

AAP will provide free electricity, unemployment allowance

He went on to say that his government will provide free electricity, unemployment allowance, Rs 1,000 per month to women, free health benefits worth over Rs 40,000-50,000, free education and water.

"If you add all this then roughly it comes around Rs two lakh per year. That means every family will save Rs 10,00,000 lakhs in five years," he said.

Each Goan family will directly SAVE 10 LAKH if they vote for AAP (/year)

Free Bijli: 6k

Women: 24k

Medical: 50k

Education: 72k

Unemployment allowance: 36k

Free Water etc So why take ₹2k & vote for BJP/Cong when you can save 10 LAKH by voting AAP? -@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/CP9vqqabwH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 16, 2022

Talking about the health infrastructure model of Delhi, the AAP leader said, "Just like Delhi, mohalla clinics and hospitals will be opened in every village and district of Goa, for better and free healthcare."

"Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community," he added.

PM Modi has given AAP certificate of 'India's most honest party'

Kejriwal also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has given AAP the certificate of 'India's most honest party' since independence.

"Modi Ji unleased CBI, Police raids on me, Manish Sisodia, arrested 21 MLAs, formed a commission to examine 400 files and found nothing," he said.

Kejriwal reiterated AAP's promise of providing honest governance to the people of Goa if the party comes to power after the February 14 elections.

"Corruption-free governance is in our DNA," Kejriwal added.

PM Modi has given AAP the Certificate of India's MOST HONEST party since independence Modi ji unleased CBI, Police raids on me, @msisodia; arrested 21 MLAs, formed commission to examine 400 files & found NOTHING Corruption-free governance is in our DNA- CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/xa33Czko4l — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 16, 2022

The AAP, notably, has so far declared two lists of candidates for the Goa polls, fielding former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik, Alina Saldanha and lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar.

In the 2017 Assembly polls for the 40-member Goa Assembly, AAP had drawn a blank and the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party as it won 17 seats. However, it failed to form the government after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar who passed away in 2019.

The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the upcoming polls. Recently, the TMC had also hinted at a grand alliance comprising the Congress and AAP to take on the BJP.

