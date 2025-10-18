'Every Inch Of Pakistan Is Now Within Range': Rajnath Singh Flaunts BrahMos Power, Calls 'Operation Sindoor' Just A Teaser

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday witnessed a virtual strike of the BrahMos missile through the Indian Air Force’s SU-30 fighter jet at the BrahMos Aerospace production unit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Sending a bold message to Pakistan, the defence minister said, “The country is confident that our adversaries will no longer be able to escape BrahMos. Every inch of Pakistani territory is now within the reach of our BrahMos.”

During the event, Singh also flagged off trucks carrying the first batch of locally manufactured BrahMos missiles. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Singh and CM Yogi planted a sapling at the premises of the BrahMos Aerospace unit and inaugurated the Booster and Warhead building. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V. Kamat and BrahMos Director General Jaiteerth R. Joshi handed over the GST Bill for the BrahMos missiles produced at the Lucknow unit to Singh and Adityanath.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Milestone for India’s Defence

This development is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that BrahMos missiles would now be manufactured in Lucknow. In August, during a public meeting in Varanasi, PM Modi praised India’s air defence systems, highlighting their role in countering Pakistani drones and missiles during Operation Sindoor. He stated that India’s indigenous weapons, including missiles, drones, and air defence systems, demonstrated the strength of “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” with BrahMos missiles playing a key role.

(Also Read: PM Modi In Andhra Pradesh Today: Development Projects Worth Rs 13,430 Cr On Unveil - Infra, Railways, Defence And More)

BrahMos Targets Terrorist Bases in Pakistan

The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, played a significant part in Operation Sindoor. During the operation, following the Pahalgam terror attack, BrahMos missiles were used extensively to target Pakistani air bases and Army cantonments. The Indian Air Force relied on BrahMos missiles to strike terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Punjab province, with high precision. These strikes caused significant damage to Pakistan’s military installations, ANI reported.

The success of BrahMos during Operation Sindoor reinforced India’s indigenous defence capabilities, showcasing precision strike ability and the effectiveness of locally manufactured missiles. The inauguration of the Lucknow production unit marks a milestone in India’s efforts to strengthen domestic missile production under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.