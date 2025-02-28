‘Every Individual Must Rise To Defend Our State,’ Says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy.

Sharing a video message, Tamil Nadu CM said that the state is confronting two critical challenges, one of language and the other is the fight against delimitation.

Stalin pressed that the constituency delimitation state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people.

"Today, Tamil Nadu is confronting two critical challenges - the battle for language, which is our lifeline, and the fight against delimitation, which is our right. I earnestly urge you to convey the true essence of our battle to the people. Constituency delimitation directly impacts our state's self-respect, social justice, and welfare schemes for the people. You should take this message to people. Every individual must rise to defend our state," Stain said in a video message on X.

Stalin said that other states were raising their voice of solidarity against the central government.

"Today, we are witnessing voice of solidarity rising from Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, and beyond. Faced with this resistance, the Union Government insists that it is not imposing its will upon us, yet all their actions suggest otherwise." Tamil Nadu CM said.

Stalin criticised the three-language policy, saying that it had resulted in the centre withholding the state's funds and that delimitation would now 'affect' the state's representation.

“Their three-language policy has already resulted in the withholding of our rightful funds. Likewise, while they claim they will not reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats, they are unwilling to assure that the representation of other states will not be disproportionately increased. Our demand is clear - do not determine parliamentary constituencies based on population alone...We will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's welfare and future for anyone or anything… Tamil Nadu will resist! Tamil Nadu will prevail,” Stalin said.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah termed Amit Shah's assurance to Southern states that they would not be disadvantaged in the delimitation process as untrustworthy.

The Karnataka CM said that Shah's statement appears to be aimed at creating confusion in the southern states.

"Going by the home minister's vague remarks, it seems that either he lacks proper information or there is a deliberate intent to disadvantage the southern states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh," he said