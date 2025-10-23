Taking jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for not including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's photo in the posters at the Mahagathbandhan press conference which was held earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday asserted that the opposition alliance here is "very weak" with parties involved in friendly fights.

Addressing the press conference in Patna, Prasad said, "Today we saw that Rahul Gandhi's photo was missing from that press conference. Every party's symbol was there, but Rahul Gandhi's photo was missing.

What kind of alliance is this? There are 243 seats, and the alliance is contesting on 255 seats. And there's one seat, Gaura Bauram Assembly. Both the would-be CM and Deputy CM are contesting there. This is a very weak alliance."

Prasad further warned the voters of Bihar that their life will become "miserable" if RJD is voted to power.

"It's important to tell the state that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in four cases in the fodder scam, spanning 32.5 years. When we come to Tejashwi Yadav, two orders have been issued by the Delhi High Court...The court examined all the matters and declared that this (IRCTC hotels corruption case) is a serious case of corruption and 420... Tejashwi Yadav, you are accused under Section 420 of the IPC.

The sentence is seven years. Your claim that you won't tolerate corruption needs to be addressed. The people of Bihar, be careful," he said.

"These 2.60 crores households of Bihar, to whom they are talking about giving permanent jobs, their (RJD) background is such that it will make your whole life miserable. None of their work is done without corruption, and I am giving proof of all this," the BJP MP added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala too slammed the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, saying that it has "no mission or vision".

The boards and posters featuring photos of Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav have been displayed at the venue of the Mahagathbandhan press conference in Patna.

Reacting to this, Poonawala asked whether the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) thinks of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a "liability".He said that Congress saw itself as the "big brother", but it was nowhere to be seen.

" Mahagathbandhan has no mission or vision; there is only division and confusion. Today, the Mahagathbandhan will hold a joint PC, but pictures of only Tejashwi Yadav can be seen at the venue. They have deleted Rahul Gandhi and other leaders from the photos. Does RJD consider Rahul Gandhi a liability? Till yesterday, Pappu Yadav was claiming that Rahul Gandhi is the face of Mahagathbandhan.

Till yesterday, Congress was claiming to be the big brother, but now they are nowhere to be seen,"

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.