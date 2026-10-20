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  • /Everyone’s own ‘Ravana’: From Gyanesh Kumar to cockroaches and drugs – the unusual effigies burnt across India on Dussehra

Everyone’s own ‘Ravana’: From Gyanesh Kumar to cockroaches and drugs – the unusual effigies burnt across India on Dussehra

This Dussehra, Ravana took many forms across India, from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to cockroaches, drugs and fake medicines.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
Everyone’s own ‘Ravana’: From Gyanesh Kumar to cockroaches and drugs – the unusual effigies burnt across India on Dussehra
Image Credit: (Photos: Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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