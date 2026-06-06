Everything has been sorted out: Karnataka CM Shivakumar on minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the issue surrounding the reported resignation of Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy had been resolved, adding that there was no longer any reason for speculation on the matter.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said that “everything has been sorted out” and urged the media to refrain from circulating reports that could later turn out to be inaccurate, effectively putting to rest questions over Reddy’s resignation status.

“Ramalinga Reddy is my friend. Don’t worry or churn out stories. Those stories are turning out to be untrue. He had sent his resignation letter on WhatsApp. Things have been settled,” the Chief Minister said to reporters.

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When asked about his late-night meeting with the minister, Shivakumar reaffirmed that the matter had been resolved amicably, describing Reddy as a close friend.

On criticism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Karnataka developments, Shivakumar said the PM Modi had conveyed good wishes to him. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes. We should not do politics over this. Our government is focussed on ensuring development for the people. I will meet the Prime Minister on matters related to the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister further confirmed that he had discussed the matter with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

As per the sources, Reddy reportedly told Surjewala that he should have been informed earlier about the non-allocation of the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

“Changing it after giving an assurance is not correct. I would not have accepted the Cabinet post if I had known about the portfolio allocation in advance,” he is said to have told the party leadership.

Following the meeting, Surjewala reportedly assured Reddy that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister and resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, regarded as a close aide of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and discussed the issue surrounding Reddy’s resignation. He is believed to have urged the Chief Minister to consider Reddy’s demand and persuade him to withdraw his resignation. He also reportedly raised the importance of keeping Minister KH Muniyappa satisfied within the party.

Also Read | 'Will sort it out, nothing to worry': CM DK Shivakumar after Ramalinga Reddy quits as minister

On the other hand, Health Minister UT Khader, while commenting on the situation and the exclusion of former minister Zameer Ahmad Khan from the Cabinet in the first phase, said that patience, loyalty, honesty, and commitment are essential in the Congress party, adding that the party and the country are more important than individuals.

With ANI inputs...