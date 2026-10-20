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Evil forces trying to destabilise India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'regime change operation'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat alleged that global forces are attempting to weaken India through “regime change” operations, while stressing that protests and movements should focus on finding solutions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Evil forces trying to destabilise India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'regime change operation'
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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