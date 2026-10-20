/Evil forces trying to destabilise India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'regime change operation'

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: At RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "When our country was reeling under the attacks of foreign invaders, when they were unleashing terror on those who followed 'svadharma' here, and there was an atmosphere of terror here, Sant Ravidas spread the message of 'svadharma nishtha', social harmony, and devotion. With the example of his own life, he gave comfort to the society of the time and boosted their morale, while upholding their quality..." (Video: RSS)