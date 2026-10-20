/Evil forces trying to destabilise India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 'regime change operation'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has alleged that global forces are attempting to weaken India through “regime change” operations, claiming that such efforts are already underway in the country and are being backed by power-hungry leaders driven by political ambition.
"India, Hindus, and the Sangh can be dismantled in what manner—this is what the demonic forces contemplate, devise plans for, and act upon. Some people, in accordance with their very nature, join in to assist in this endeavour,” Bhagwat said in an address during the RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur.
"Due to petty power interests and a lack of wisdom, some ambitious leaders also get involved," he added.
Citing unrest in France, Albania, Bangladesh and Nepal, the RSS chief said that “a storm has blown from the West that seeks to destroy every form of order, decency, well-being, and cultural and human values."
“They say that 'regime change' will change the situation, but it has never happened before, and it is not happening today,” he said.
#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: At RSS' Vijayadashami celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "When our country was reeling under the attacks of foreign invaders, when they were unleashing terror on those who followed 'svadharma' here, and there was an atmosphere of terror here, Sant Ravidas spread the message of 'svadharma nishtha', social harmony, and devotion. With the example of his own life, he gave comfort to the society of the time and boosted their morale, while upholding their quality..." (Video: RSS)— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
Bhagwat alleged that such operations are conducted worldwide to maintain the dominance of those pursuing their own interests and their “stooges”. He claimed that India's progress posed an obstacle to these efforts, making the country their “ultimate goal”.
He claimed that India's progress posed an obstacle to these efforts, making the country their “ultimate goal”.
“Such efforts are underway in India as well,” he said, adding that the country's firm policies over the past few decades and the strong leadership that had guided its progress had made a significant impact.
Bhagwat also credited India's younger generation with developing a greater sense of responsibility towards both the country and the world. He said these efforts within society had helped thwart the alleged plans of the forces seeking to undermine India.
“If there are problems, there will be movements. In a democracy, there will be movements,” he said.
Speaking about protests and movements in a developing country, the RSS chief said that challenges were inevitable as India had yet to achieve full development. However, he emphasised that such movements should focus on finding solutions rather than merely expressing dissent.
“But why should there be movements? They should be for solutions. The purpose of a movement is a solution."
Bhagwat said that whether it was groups spearheading movements or the government, administration and political leaders working to restore peace and order, the common objective should be to resolve the issues at hand.
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