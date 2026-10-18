/Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy regrets supporting 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law; demands neutral selection body

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday that he regrets supporting the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. He argued that the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government should not have control over the selection process.



Addressing a press conference, Reddy said the ruling TDP should not have the authority to nominate either the State Election Commissioner or the Chief Election Commissioner at the Centre.