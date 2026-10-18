/Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy regrets supporting 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law; demands neutral selection body

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Sunday that he regrets supporting the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. He argued that the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government should not have control over the selection process.
Addressing a press conference, Reddy said the ruling TDP should not have the authority to nominate either the State Election Commissioner or the Chief Election Commissioner at the Centre.
The YSRCP had previously supported the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.
"Earlier at the Centre, YSRCP supported the system wherein the ruling party can nominate the Election Commissioner but today we are regretting the mistake we made by supporting it," the YSRCP Chief said.
He metaphorically stated that an examiner cannot be appointed by the student.
"No matter, how sincere is the examiner, he has to face the criticism, if appointment is not done by a neutral body," Reddy said, demanding restoration of the earlier system of appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.
YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Chief Election Commissioner should be appointed by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.
He added that the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India would ensure the panel remains neutral.
"Currently, Prime Minister and a Minister nominated by the Prime Minister have two votes and Leader of Opposition one vote. Since two votes go in favour of one person, he will be a nominee of the government. This is a flaw in the system. We realised this after we made the mistake," he said.
Calling for a return to the earlier system, YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said reforms were necessary to restore the credibility of the electoral system. He also demanded similar changes to the appointment process for the State Election Commissioner (SEC).
Reddy maintained that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu or the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) should not have the authority to appoint the SEC.
The YSRCP chief made these remarks while speaking to the media after meeting State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha.
He had approached Punetha to complain about alleged attempts by the ruling TDP-led coalition government to prevent YSRCP candidates from filing nominations for the upcoming local body elections.
Reddy alleged that Punetha, whom he said had been appointed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, was acting on the latter's directions.
With IANS inputs....
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