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  • /Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy regrets supporting 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law; demands neutral selection body

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy regrets supporting 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law; demands neutral selection body

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed regret over the YSRCP’s support for the 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law, demanding a neutral selection panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Justice of India, along with reforms to the State Election Commissioner’s appointment process.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy regrets supporting 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law; demands neutral selection body
Image Credit: IANS

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Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy regrets supporting 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law; demands neutral selection body
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