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  • /Ex-ASI director KK Muhammed calls for voluntary handover of Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi to Hindus

Ex-ASI director KK Muhammed calls for voluntary handover of Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi to Hindus

KK Muhammed asserted that based on his extensive field experience and study, the sites of the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi were historically temples. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Ex-ASI director KK Muhammed calls for voluntary handover of Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi to Hindus
Image Credit: Image: ANI

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