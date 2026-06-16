/Ex-ASI director KK Muhammed calls for voluntary handover of Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi to Hindus

Former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Regional Director KK Muhammed has once again appealed to the Muslim community to voluntarily hand over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Eidgah in Mathura to the Hindu community. In a recent interaction with Zee Media correspondent Pramod Sharma, the veteran archaeologist reiterated his long-standing position that these sites hold immense historical and religious significance for Hindus.
Muhammed asserted that based on his extensive field experience and study, the sites of the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi were historically temples. "I have personally visited these sites and the evidence is clear," he stated.
He referenced historical records, including the Alamgir-Nama (a chronicle of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's reign), to support his claims regarding the nature of the sites. Muhammed, who was a member of the ASI excavation team at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in 1976–77, suggested that relinquishing these claims would foster greater communal harmony, similar to how he had previously advocated for a peaceful resolution in the Ayodhya dispute.
For years, Muhammed has argued that Indian Muslims should adopt a conciliatory approach toward the Mathura and Varanasi sites. He often cites the example of Indonesia, an Islamic-majority nation, where Hindu epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata are deeply integrated into the cultural heritage, suggesting this as a model for assimilation and mutual respect in India.
Karingamannu Kuzhiyil (KK) Muhammed is a distinguished Indian archaeologist and a former Regional Director (North) of the Archaeological Survey of India. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2019, he is widely recognized for his significant contributions to Indian archaeology, including the discovery of the Ibadat Khana at Fatehpur Sikri and the restoration of the Bateshwar temple complex.
Muhammed gained national prominence for his involvement in the 1976–77 ASI excavation team at the Babri Masjid site, led by B.B. Lal. He has consistently maintained that the excavation findings provided clear archaeological evidence of a pre-existing temple structure beneath the mosque.
The Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Certain Hindu groups allege that the mosque was built after demolishing an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Hindu petitioners have filed 18 separate suits seeking ownership of the disputed land, the removal of the mosque structure, restoration of the original temple, and a permanent injunction to prevent any further changes to the site.
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