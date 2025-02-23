Ex-CM Atishi Chosen Leader Of Opposition In Delhi Assembly At AAP MLAs Meeting

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here on Sunday, party leaders said. The meeting was attended by AAP supremo and former CM Arvind Kejriwal and the party's 22 MLAs, including Kalkaji legislator Atish.

This comes a day ahead of the first session of the Delhi Assembly. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held on February 5. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and several top leaders of the party, including Manish Sisodia, also lost the elections.