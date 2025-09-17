Ex-CM Palaniswami Meets Amit Shah: Is Tamil Nadu Politics About To Flip Ahead Of Assembly Election?

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting is seen as a step towards strengthening the alliance between the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

The meeting comes at a time when the AIADMK is facing internal challenges, with several senior leaders having left the party in recent months. Despite these setbacks, the BJP's central leadership is keen on presenting a united front in the southern state.

Sources indicate that discussions between Palaniswami and Shah centered on consolidating the AIADMK's position and ensuring its active participation in the forthcoming elections.

Notably, a few days prior to this meeting, Palaniswami's faction had expelled senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, a nine-time legislator and a prominent leader in the party.

Sengottaiyan has since maintained contact with BJP leaders, indicating potential future collaborations.

The BJP's strategy appears to involve integrating experienced leaders like Sengottaiyan into the broader alliance framework, leveraging their political acumen to bolster the coalition's prospects in Tamil Nadu. While official details of the discussions between Palaniswami and Shah remain undisclosed, the emphasis on unity and strategic planning is evident.

As the 2026 elections approach, the AIADMK-BJP alliance is working to address internal challenges and present a cohesive front to the electorate. The outcome of these efforts will likely play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Tamil Nadu in the coming years.