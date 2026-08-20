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1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar dies in Delhi after deteriorating health

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, passed away in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 80.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar dies in Delhi after deteriorating health
Image Credit: Former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Sajjan Kumar. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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