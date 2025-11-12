Ex-Husband Of Arrested Doctor Shaheen Shahid: 'Never Imagined She Could Be Involved In Terror'

Delhi Blast: The former husband of Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested in connection with the Delhi blast terror module, says he is shocked by the allegations and never imagined the woman he once knew could be involved in any unlawful activity.

Dr Zafar Hayat, an ophthalmologist at KPM Hospital in Lucknow, described his ex-wife as a calm, studious person who rarely discussed religion or ideology during their years together. "Even during our marriage, I never felt she could be involved in anything wrong," he told reporters.

