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Ex-IAS Divya Mittal enters UP politics, vows to fight for students and jobseekers

She said that politics today has power and noise but little thinking, and that she wants to hold that gap to account.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Ex-IAS Divya Mittal enters UP politics, vows to fight for students and jobseekers

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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