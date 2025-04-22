Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakash’s Wife Alleges Domestic Abuse, Claims He Threatened Family With Gun
Pallavi, wife of ex-DGP Om Prakash, alleges he threatened, attempted murder; cites domestic violence as reason for tragic incident.
The wife of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, who was recently found dead, has made serious allegations against the late officer, claiming he frequently brought a gun home and threatened both her and their daughter.
According to her statement given to the police, as reported by Hindustan Times, Pallavi claimed that Om Prakash threatened and tried to kill them.
“On Sunday morning, too, there was a fight at home over some issues. In the afternoon, the fight escalated and Om Prakash tried to kill us,” a senior police officer said, citing Pallavi’s statement, Hindustan Times reported.
As per the PTI, when police took Pallavi to the crime scene, she told reporters there that "domestic violence" was the reason behind the extreme step.
