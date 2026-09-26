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  • /Ex-Kerala chief secretary says Gyanesh Kumar offered him BJP ticket in 2019, Rahul Gandhi reacts

Ex-Kerala chief secretary says Gyanesh Kumar offered him BJP ticket in 2019, Rahul Gandhi reacts

Former top Kerala official Jiji Thomson claimed that Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar once asked him to join the BJP and run in the 2019 elections. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Ex-Kerala chief secretary says Gyanesh Kumar offered him BJP ticket in 2019, Rahul Gandhi reacts
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Former top Kerala official Jiji Thomson and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Ex-Kerala chief secretary says Gyanesh Kumar offered him BJP ticket in 2019, Rahul Gandhi reacts
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