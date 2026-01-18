Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA NEWS

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Raj K Purohit Passes Away At 71

Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Photo Credit: IANS

Former Maharashtra Minister and former Mumbai BJP President Raj K. Purohit passed away in Mumbai on Saturday following a prolonged illness. He was 71. 

Purohit breathed his last at a private hospital in the city on Saturday.

According to party sources, his last rites will be performed at Muktidham, Chandanwadi, after his mortal remains are kept for public homage at Rajhans Building on Marine Drive, allowing party workers, well-wishers, and citizens to pay their final respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the senior BJP leader.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "The news of the demise of senior BJP leader and close friend of all of us, Raj Purohitji, is very sad. With his demise, the BJP and the entire party have lost a hearty personality."

Raj K. Purohit had a long and distinguished career in politics. He was elected four times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mumbadevi Assembly constituency and once from the Colaba constituency in Mumbai.

Over the years, he served as an MLA in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for more than twenty-five years, during which he held several key organisational and legislative responsibilities.

Recalling his contribution, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that as an MLA, Pratod and Mumbai President of the BJP, Purohit played a significant role in strengthening and expanding the party.

"As an MLA, Pratod and Mumbai President of the BJP, he contributed greatly to the expansion of the party in various roles. He always stood as a strong support in the organisational process. Firmness and aggression were his constant qualities. He was always enthusiastic, full of confidence and positivity," the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis further noted that Purohit was widely respected within the business community and that under his leadership, several long-pending issues were addressed.

"He was also popular among the business community, and under his leadership, he solved many issues. He had also devoted himself to campaigning in the recently held municipal elections," he said.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister added, "His demise leaves a big void in the BJP family. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him. We share in the grief of his family."

